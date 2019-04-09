Azure .NET Developer

Azure/.Net Developer

Job Type: Permanent

Location: Cape Town, Bellville

Contact: Alex Colbeck

Teleph(contact number)

Email: <a href="mailto:(email address) ” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

Company profile:

I am currently working with a large, international Microsoft Gold partner who have a unique and exciting environment. Working closely with Microsoft they sell on a self-made software which they then develop, adapt, implement and support to various clients across South Africa, UK and US. You will gain the opportunity to work not only with a market leader, but also with the best developers, architects and analysts in the market.

You will also work with the newest, most modern technologies within the Microsoft space to ensure that not only the company stays ahead, but you do too.

The environment within this company is fantastic and everything is orientated around the team. You will receive a range of different benefits and perks which include flexi time, social events with your colleagues, bonuses and relaxation rooms in the office.

The role:

You primary focus will be within the development space, working on applications, web pages, document managed systems and software’s.

You will understand the requirements of each client and use your skill and experience to develop and adapt the project to that need.

Another key focus is Cloud, and developing within the Azure platform is something that my client have a huge focus on.

Requirements:

Experience within the development space of over 5 years

Relevant qualifications (Microsoft based preferable but not essential)

Strong interpersonal/team skills

Experience Microsoft Azure and developing within a Cloud platform.

Degree within a relevant IT discipline is beneficial.

If you would like to apply for this role please email your CV to <a href="mailto:(email address) ” rel=”nofollow”>(email address) . Alternatively if you have any questions call (contact number) to schedule a call back.

Nigel Frank International Ltd is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Nigel Frank International is the leading Microsoft recruitment firm globally, advertising more Microsoft jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Partners and End Users throughout Africa and the Globe and we have never had more live requirement jobs for Microsoft Infrastructure and Cloud professionals. By specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with key employers in South Africa and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and Cloud and Infrastructure jobs are.

Learn more/Apply for this position