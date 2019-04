C# .NET developer

The role is based in STRAND.Our client is currently seeking to recruit a C# .Net developer.Minimum RequirementsMatricDegree / DiplomaASPnet and Web forms (MVC and .Net core an advantage)Experience with working in Azure Cloud platform.Knowledge of Elasticsearch an advantage.Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position