Data centre portfolio refresh for Lenovo

Lenovo has announced a series of upgrades to its ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile data centre infrastructure portfolios, aligned with Intel’s launch of the 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel Optane DC persistent memory modules.

Among the solutions included in the refresh is the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR950, the industry’s first eight socket server featuring Intel’s new Optane DC persistent memory technology.

In today’s business landscape, CIOs face many challenges: IT spend is increasing while the talent pool is shrinking, enterprises must remain relevant today while innovating for tomorrow, security is more important than ever before and the industry is evolving from a hardware purchase to consumption-based model.

To help CIOs navigate this path and manage the ever-increasing amount of data they face, Lenovo is updating 15 ThinkSystem servers and five ThinkAgile appliances in the portfolio to include Intel’s newest processors, providing double-digit increases in performance.

Additionally, with Intel Optane DC persistent memory, customers can experience 12,5 times faster recovery from planned or unplanned outages (from 50 minutes down to four minutes) and can process significantly more data in in-memory databases, making the solutions ideal for SAP HANA environments.

“Customers today need IT solutions that are built to handle a diverse set of applications and engineered to accelerate workloads for improved business outcomes. Lenovo’s new ThinkSystem servers featuring Intel Optane DC persistent memory are revolutionizing how customers think about application use cases, particularly how they manage their large memory challenges and higher availability of their applications,” says Kamran Amini, vice-president and GM: Data Center Infrastructure and Software-Defined Solutions at Lenovo Data Centre Group.

“These new Lenovo solutions with persistent memory allow for more data and virtual machines to be stored on a single platform, and for mission critical applications like SAP HANA, they deliver much faster recovery of the data from a planned or unplanned outage. This helps reduce a customer’s overall operating expenses and enables further resiliency within their IT environment.”

“The amount of available data and its importance to business continues to skyrocket,” adds Lisa Spelman, vice-president and GM of Intel Xeon Processors and Data Centre Marketing at Intel. “Workload optimized platforms equipped with 2nd generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Optane DC persistent memory are the tools customers require to thrive in this data-centric era. Intel and Lenovo closely collaborated to enable platforms with up to 8-sockets and over 30TB of memory to help our customers take on their biggest data challenges.”