Data Engineer
Apr 9, 2019
|
ENVIRONMENT:
A forward-thinking data analytics company seeks the expertise of a Data Engineer to help build and maintain high throughput data pipelines. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/BSc/MSc Engineering, have 3 years’ experience in a similar role or as a Software Engineer/Data Scientist, be skilled in main domain languages/tools: Python, SQL, non-relational databases, Spark, data services in the AWS ecosystem & ETL and reporting/analytics tools. A good working knowledge of data security and the design implications of major data privacy laws (GDPR, POPIA) is essential.
DUTIES:
- Work with developers, data scientists and data operations teams to understand business needs
and develop optimal solutions.
- Build and maintain recurring ETL tasks.
- Create processes to quickly test the robustness and performance of various approaches.
- Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automate manual processes, optimize data delivery, re-design infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.
- Advise other business units on data best practices.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Degree in Computer Science/BSc/MSc Engineering.
Experience/Skills –
- 3 Years’ experience working as a Data Engineer/Software Engineer/Data Scientist.
- Experience with the main domain languages/tools: Python, SQL, non-relational databases, Spark.
Experience with data services in the AWS ecosystem,
