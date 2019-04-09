ENVIRONMENT: A forward-thinking data analytics company seeks the expertise of a Data Engineer to help build and maintain high throughput data pipelines. The ideal candidate must possess a Degree in Computer Science/BSc/MSc Engineering, have 3 years’ experience in a similar role or as a Software Engineer/Data Scientist, be skilled in main domain languages/tools: Python, SQL, non-relational databases, Spark, data services in the AWS ecosystem & ETL and reporting/analytics tools. A good working knowledge of data security and the design implications of major data privacy laws (GDPR, POPIA) is essential. DUTIES: Work with developers, data scientists and data operations teams to understand business needs and develop optimal solutions. Build and maintain recurring ETL tasks.

Create processes to quickly test the robustness and performance of various approaches.

Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automate manual processes, optimize data delivery, re-design infrastructure for greater scalability, etc.

Advise other business units on data best practices. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in Computer Science/BSc/MSc Engineering. Experience/Skills – 3 Years’ experience working as a Data Engineer/Software Engineer/Data Scientist.

Experience with the main domain languages/tools: Python, SQL, non-relational databases, Spark.

Experience with data services in the AWS ecosystem, o