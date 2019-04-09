Dell EMC extends server portfolio

Dell EMC has announced several advancements to its Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, offering improved management, security, performance and scalability for customers’ everyday and most demanding workloads.

“As organisations rapidly keep pace with growing sets of information and data, they’re also adopting more advanced applications to generate greater insights with digital transformation efforts,” says Ashley Gorakhpurwalla, president: server and infrastructure systems at Dell EMC. “Making the industry-leading PowerEdge server portfolio even stronger, we are enabling our customers to benefit from additional automation, control and security with more responsive and powerful systems.”

Dell EMC PowerEdge servers deliver an automated, secure and scalable platform, allowing businesses to balance operational efficiency and strategic initiatives. This supports organisations tasked with driving higher engagement with customers and meeting strict SLAs while adopting new workloads and meeting new business objectives.

Advancements to Dell EMC PowerEdge and Dell EMC OpenManage systems management offer customers more control to manage their server infrastructure and to mitigate threats, backed by a new boost in performance and scalability. Among the new features, the introduction of OpenManage FlexSelect Manage and FlexSelect Secure provides improved flexibility for managing and securing PowerEdge systems.

Customers can expect to gain several new benefits and capabilities:

Greater Control

* Launch of the FlexSelect Manage architecture offers customers new flexibility to choose among specific OpenManage Enterprise capabilities. Delivered first by an innovative power management plug-in, this reduces the number of consoles necessary to match users’ own specific needs and further streamline management efficiency.

* New enhancements to the Redfish-compliant Dell EMC RESTful API for control of even more server operations and devices including new flexibility to manage servers directly from an operating system in addition to a typical management network. This enables users to more easily integrate PowerEdge servers into their existing processes for a more consistent server management experience.

* New augmented reality on OpenManage Mobile offers customers a graphical representation of exactly where incidents occur within their environment to accurately identify target areas in their PowerEdge MX infrastructure and help speed resolution–from any mobile device. Customers can reduce time to maintain server health by 28%, through fewer steps, compared to manually retrieving server logs.

* Through Dell EMC and Intel collaboration, PowerEdge servers can discover, monitor, configure and update supported Intel Optane DC persistent memory and Intel Optane DC SSDs with OpenManage agent-free management. This enables customers to save time by automating configuration of BIOS, drives and memory. Through auto-discovery, these configurations can be replicated across multiple servers without further manual intervention, freeing up IT staff from manual tasks, so they can focus on more strategic work.

Enhanced Security

* Scale data protection and streamline management of self-encrypting drives with new OpenManage Secure Enterprise Key Manager. This enables customers to centrally manage keys for self-encrypting drives to better secure data at both the drive and server level.

* New OpenManage FlexSelect Secure capability gives customers the flexibility to adapt and scale their security solutions to meet their own business requirements. For example, new security and encryption options added to the integrated Dell Remote Access Controller (iDRAC) offer flexibility to allow communications among server components and outside connectivity based on one’s own security policies.

Improved Performance and Scalability

* With new 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, PowerEdge customers can better drive their digital transformations with improved performance. PowerEdge servers with these new processors offer up to a 40 percent increase in performance for core business applications, helping to improve organisations’ overall internal and external customer experiences. Easy BIOS tuning with workload-optimised server configuration profiles allow customers to configure optimal performance as they add new technologies or workloads

* According to a new benchmark, a single Dell EMC PowerEdge R940 server with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors can successfully host 69,500 simultaneous users within the SAP Sales & Distribution Standard Application Benchmark. This demonstrates up to a 60% increase in supported users from a single server compared to the PowerEdge R930 server.

* With new Intel Optane DC persistent memory, customers can accelerate in-memory databases, virtualisation and data analytics workloads with up to 2.5 times more memory capacity for select PowerEdge Servers. The PowerEdge R740xd enables up to 2.7 times the transactions per second with an Intel Optane DC persistent memory compared to NVMe drives in a virtualised Microsoft SQL Server 2019 preview environment with VMware ESXi.

* Dell EMC Ready Solutions enable customers to drive insights faster for high performance computing and artificial intelligence (AI) applications, and, with the new Intel(r) Deep Learning Boost, make it easier for customers to tackle parallel use cases, such as deep learning, offering nearly three times faster inferencing performance in deep neural networks.

The new features are enabled and supported by Dell EMC OpenManage systems management portfolio, which removes complexity.