Kyocera Document Solutions unveils renewed brand identity

Kyocera Document Solutions has announced a renewed global corporate identity.

The new brand identity reflects the company’s increasing role in helping customers capture the opportunities of the world’s digital economy. It reflects a growing dedication to helping customers manage an immense volume of document information, finding insight and gaining agility, to optimise their business operations.

“The aim behind crafting a refreshed brand is to reflect our shift to a more forward-looking ethos that emphasises the company’s spirit of innovation, whilst ensuring a powerful impact on its global audience,” says Sharon Peché, marketing and communications manager for Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

The core idea behind Kyocera Document Solutions’ new brand identity is to put knowledge to work to drive change.

This idea expresses Kyocera Document Solutions’ priority on unifying its global resources in expert talent and technology excellence to integrate hardware, software and service solutions to help customers maximise their business potential.

As it has since its founding, Kyocera places human bonds at the base of its management. A comprehensive set of communication tools, including visual gestures in a handwritten style, unique graphic icons and a bold new colour palette have been created to capture both the human and technological resources that come together to yield excellence in the design of total document solutions.

Together, these elements represent a statement of intent for what Kyocera Document Solutions is and will become in the years to come: an innovative company, unified in its efforts around the world, that actively collaborates with its partners and customers to help people and support businesses to thrive into the future.

“The new identity expresses the evolution of the brand and all that it can offer to society, placing people at the heart of Kyocera’s values and objectives. We’re uniquely positioned to help companies make sense of the overwhelming information that surrounds them and put knowledge to work to gain a competitive advantage,” comments Peché.