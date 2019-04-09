.NET Development Wizard – Century City

Job Type: .NET Development Wizard

Location: Cape Town, Century City





A client that have a had a great deal of success, are look to expand the development in an continuous developing industry are looking for a highly motivated .NET Developer who is a team player to be a part of building a game changing platform for the business.

The growth of my client hasn’t been without notice, with international exposure, national acclaim and unbeliveable retention, it’s the place to be at the moment.

As an .NET Development Wizard your role will include

Develop software and applications using .NET Framework as well C#

Collaborating with developers, account managers and clients

Performing on project schedules

Translate business feedback and requirements

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

Enhancing skills on technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

ASP.NET

C#

MVC

JavaScript

Angular

Disciplined self-starter

Problem solving

Fast paced work ethic

Good communication skills

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Medical Aid!

Free lunches!

Holidays!

Incentives!

Progression opportunities!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to or call me on

I look forward to speaking!

