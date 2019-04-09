Ninestar buys into Lenovo Image Technology

Ninestar, previously known as Apex Technologies, plans to acquire a 10% stake in Lenovo’s printer business unit.

The company also holds a majority stake in Lexmark.

Lenovo Image Technology is a subsidiary of the Lenovo Group.

Ninestar manufactures and sells inkjet/laserjet cartridge chips for remanufacturers and distributors worldwide. It offers ink cartridge chips, including inkjet chips; toner cartridge components, such as laserjet chips, drums, toners, rollers, blades, and others; copier chips; and chip testing equipment comprising OEM chip resetters and testers, and generation chips.

The company, which is headquartered in the People’s Republic of China, was formerly known as Apex Technology and changed its name to Ninestar Corporation in May 2017.

In 2016, it led a consortium that also included PAG Asia and Legend Capital, to acquire Lexmark.

Details of the Lenovo Image Technology acquisition are still emerging.