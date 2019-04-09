R10m Cisco hub aims to empower SMMEs

Cisco South Africa has launched a R10-million Incubation Hub in Durban, the second facility of its kind built by the company in South Africa.

The Incubation Hub, called ‘Cisco Edge Incubation Centre’, aims to develop SMMEs as well as speed up their entry into the digital marketplace. The

Speaking at the opening, Minister of Communications, Telecommunications and Postal Services, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams highlighted the importance of using technology to make economic freedom a reality for South Africans and driving this through SMMEs.

The hub, which will be based at Dube Trade Port, is a smart building with Cisco technology that offers complete business facilities including workspaces with high-speed broadband connectivity, video conferencing and collaboration platforms, as well as boardroom and training facilities. In addition, SMMEs will be able to connect with global Cisco experts, who can support them develop business ideas and concepts in a digital world.

Dube Trade Port CEO Hamish Erskine explains that the Dube Trade Port enhances South Africa’s manufacturing and export capabilities, and supports airport-related activities including cargo operations, agriculture, warehousing and commercial real estate. It is geared toward promoting business growth, the creation of employment, revenue generation, the export of value-added commodities and the attraction of foreign and local investment. It is owned by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.

According to the SME Landscape Report 2018/2019 by research company In On Africa, the small business sector is a critical component of the national economy, as it is a major source of employment that drives economic growth.

However, the report – which surveyed over 1 000 SME owners – also revealed that small businesses were young, vulnerable and in need of support. A key stumbling block was access to funding and access to market, with 52% of SME owners adimitting that they needed a lot of assistance to reach markets as various industries were extremely competitive. As a result, many were failing in its first three years of operation.

“Our goal is to enable SMMEs to accelerate their growth by ensuring they get access to world class technology. We are living in a world that is changing faster than ever imagined and we are inspired by the prospect of an economy with abundant jobs, a place where entrepreneurs can thrive,” says Clayton Naidoo, GM for Cisco Sub-Saharan Africa.

“With technology comes many opportunities, especially in Africa, the fastest growing region in the world. Cisco recognises Africa’s talent and we want to continue being an enabler of tech ecosystems across the continent. With our resources, SMMEs are not only able to grow but also stay competitive.”

Erskine adds the objective of the Cisco Edge Center is to create a circle of opportunity for unemployed ICT graduates and that they plan to do this with an ecosystem of partners. Representing the public sector ecosystem will be SITA, which will work in partnership with Cisco to incubate SMMEs and ensure that they have the required skills to design, implement and manage government networks. These selected SMMEs will have equal opportunity to bid for SITA/ government ICT projects.

“The kind of facilities at this hub will give entrepreneurs the kind of head start they require to gain a competitive advantage. It will also help them stay ahead of the game in a tough marketplace, while boosting economic growth for the country,” says Erskine.

The centre will provide SMMEs the opportunity to employ graduates from its Networking Academy (NetAcad) program to give them workplace experience. Netacad is the world’s largest classroom giving students hands-on digital skills training for in-demand careers. For 20 years, NetAcad has changed the lives of 9.2 million students in 180 countries. In South Africa alone, more than 62 000 students (29% of whom are female) have been trained with technical skills.