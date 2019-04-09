Rectron to distribute ROLI in SA

Rectron has announced that it is to distribute ROLI’s musical touch technology in South Africa.

ROLI’s journey in music technology began with the launch of the Seaboard GRAND, a premium performance synthesiser that essentially reimagined the piano. Since then, ROLI has been changing the way people make music.

Over time, ROLI’s touch-responsive instruments have also become smaller, more affordable, more compatible and more approachable. The company’s goal is to make its technology more accessible, so that ultimately everyone can create their own music.

Currently, ROLI’s broad range of devices includes everything from handheld drum pads to stage-performance synthesisers. Its software programmes include free apps as well as advanced sound design programmes.

The company’s technology is also designed with compatibility in mind. ROLI’s hardware and software tools connect with each other as well as other popular music-making programmes. And while ROLI BLOCKS make music creation truly mobile, its online platform enables people to share music easily.

“South Africa’s music makers are about to experience amazing new ways to express themselves. We’re delighted to partner with Rectron and make the Seaboard, Songmaker Kit, and other instruments available across the country,” says Sarah Yule, EMEA sales director at ROLI.