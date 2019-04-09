Senior .NET Specialist – Northern Suburbs

Cape Town

Interested in joining a team of developers who create cutting-edge software?

Our client, who is a leading and innovative organisation in the technical field, is in need of a Senior .NET Specialist in Cape Town. The right candidate will excel in both team environments as well as independently.

Duties will include:

  • Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
  • Unit-test all software artefacts.
  • Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
  • Meetings with Product managers and Technical leads in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
  • Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
  • Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
  • Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Desired languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • Azure
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • MVC
  • Angular
  • SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • New tech
  • Modern office
  • Casual dress code
  • Rapid career progression
  • Remote Work

