Senior .NET Specialist – Northern Suburbs
Cape Town
Interested in joining a team of developers who create cutting-edge software?
Our client, who is a leading and innovative organisation in the technical field, is in need of a Senior .NET Specialist in Cape Town. The right candidate will excel in both team environments as well as independently.
Duties will include:
- Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
- Unit-test all software artefacts.
- Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
- Meetings with Product managers and Technical leads in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
- Research and develop new technologies.
- Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
- Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
- Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
- Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- Azure
- JAVASCRIPT
- MVC
- Angular
- SQL
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- New tech
- Modern office
- Casual dress code
- Rapid career progression
- Remote Work
