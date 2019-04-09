Senior .NET Specialist – Northern Suburbs

Senior .NET Specialist – Northern Suburbs

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(contact number)

Interested in joining a team of developers who create cutting-edge software?

Our client, who is a leading and innovative organisation in the technical field, is in need of a Senior .NET Specialist in Cape Town. The right candidate will excel in both team environments as well as independently.

Duties will include:

Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.

Unit-test all software artefacts.

Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.

Meetings with Product managers and Technical leads in developing, testing and deploying systems components.

Research and develop new technologies.

Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.

Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.

Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

Azure

JAVASCRIPT

MVC

Angular

SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Free lunch

New tech

Modern office

Casual dress code

Rapid career progression

Remote Work

If you are interested in this opprtunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position