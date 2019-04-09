Senior .NET Specialist – Rondebosch, Cape Town

.NET Specialist – Rondebosch, Cape Town
Tayla Allan
Cape Town
(email address)
My client, one of South Africa’s elite tech companies, is hunting for a Senior .NET Specialist to fill an exceptional role based in Rondebosch, Cape Town. The candidate should consider themselves to be a team player, dynamic and spirited when it comes to development.
Skills that will fit the role criteria:
- .NET
- C#
- MVC
- ASP.NET
- Javascript
- SQL
- HTML
Duties consist of:
- Working in a team, following Agile development methodologies.
- Contributing to the architecture, design, development, and maintenance of Web and Desktop applications using the C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework.
- Following the best software engineering practices.
- Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.
Perks you’ll enjoy:
- Continental breakfast everyday
- Parking
- Great coffee, cool drinks and treats in the office
- Continuous training and development across all skill sets
- Rapid career progression
- Competitive salary
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)