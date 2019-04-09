Software Engineer

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK-based FinTech company with offices in the CBD seeks a Software Engineer to join its team. Your core role will involve extending and maintenance of new software systems while adapting to an ever-evolving environment. The successful candidate requires 3+ years’ experience in a similar role with strong Computer Science principles, preferably having worked with distributed architecture or keen to explore this. Your tech toolset should include: C#, NodeJS, ASP.NET MVC, AngularJS, Unit Testing, SOA, Agile Methodologies, etc.

DUTIES:

Adapting to an ever-changing environment a Software Engineer will be required to extend and maintain existing and new software systems.

Collaborate with other engineers and product owners in an Agile domain.

REQUIREMENTS:

Experience –

An ideal candidate would have 3+ years’ experience with strong computer science principles and preferably worked with distributed architecture or would like to explore this territory.

Core Skills –

C#

NodeJS

ASP.NET MVC

AngularJS

Unit Testing

SOA

Agile Methodologies

Distributed Source Control

ORM (NHibernate/EF)

Complimentary Skills –

RxJS, SQL Server, NoSQL, XUnit, Moq, MSMQ/RabbitMQ, NserviceBus, DI Containers, Continuous Integration

ATTRIBUTES:

Have the curiosity to continuously improve on your software craftmanship.

Able to work under pressure and against tight deadlines, with a pragmatic approach incorporating intelligent design decis

