Technical Business Analyst

We are currently recruiting for a Techncial Business Analyst, who will play a critical role as a problem solver and person who assists in defining and enabling business change. Your primary responsibility is to deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.

Key outcomes

The following outcomes will be expected to be achieved by the Technical Business Analyst:

– Building relationships with all key stakeholders. This includes the Vendor, business stakeholders, development teams, trainers and operational users

– Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements and uncovering areas for improvement

– Communicating with stakeholders and providing sufficient information to allow for informed business decisions

– Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings

– Gathering and identifying business requirements

– Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts, simplifying the requirements so they are easily understood across the whole team

– Performing business process modelling, understanding project objectives and being able to apply your understanding of how processes should work to operational improvement initiatives

– Ensuring solutions meet business needs and requirements

– Prioritizing tasks based on business needs and requirements

– Working with the development team to implement, test and deploy solutions to business problems (includes facilitating and co-ordinating User Acceptance testing)

– Supporting business transition and helping to establish change (this includes the transfer of knowledge to users, trainers and peers)

– Participating in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework and competency

– Doing business support and handling queries / errors regarding the production systems.

– Analysing file specifications provided by external stakeholders

– Analysing data including financial positions provided by stockbrokers on investments, tax files, commission files, etc.

– Understanding the integration between various systems, and designing web services to facilitate communication between systems

– Performing detailed impact analysis including process, gap and data analysis

Competencies

– Critical & Systems Thinking

– The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions

– Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills

– Strong facilitation skills – the ability to communicate with various audiences, including end users, managers, and members of the IT/Systems team

– Interpersonal skills, relationship building

– Self-starter

– Client Services Orientation

– Multi-tasking skills and the ability to balance multiple priorities and keep up with project scope changes

– Attention to detail

– Concern for order and accuracy

– Stress tolerance/Flexibility

– Innovative thinking

– Flexibility to work outside of normal core hours to align with the time zones of the international business units

Attributes

– Positive, enthusiastic attitude

– Ability to work under pressure

– Honesty, integrity and respect

– Results Driven

– Teamwork

– Ability to work independently

– Resilience

