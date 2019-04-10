4IR Commission ready to respond to digital opportunities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the Presidential Commission on the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) which will assist government in taking advantage of the opportunities presented by the digital industrial revolution.

The task of the commission, which will be chaired by the president, is to identify relevant policies, strategies and action plans that will position South Africa as a competitive global player.

The deputy chair of the commission is University of Johannesburg Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, whose expertise spans the theory and application of artificial intelligence to engineering, computer science, finance, social science and medicine.

In establishing the commission, a public consultation process was undertaken to attract eminent people who possess relevant skills and knowledge required to drive 4IR. The result is 30 members from different sectors of society, reflecting a balance in gender, youth, labour and business including digital start-ups as well as digital entrepreneurships.

Joining Prof Marwala as commissioners:

* Professor Chris Michael Adendorff;

* Beth Arendse;

* Thulani Humphrey Dlamini;

* Abdul Razak Esakjee;

* Dr Bernard Lewis Fanaroff;

* Michael Gastrow;

* Xolile Christopher George;

* Charmaine Houvet;

* Dr Prince Senyukelo Jaca;

* Tervern Liaan John Jaftha;

* Mohamed Shameel Joosub;

* Marinda Kellerman;

* Nomso Kana;

* Baxolile Mabinya;

* Rendani Mamphiswana;

* Lindiwe Matlali;

* Calvo Mawela;

* Busisiwe Mbuyisa;

* Nomvula Mkhonza;

* Vukani Mngxati;

* Joseph Ndaba;

* Andile Ngcaba;

* Dr Nompumelelo Happworth Obokoh;

* Rendani Praise Ramabulana;

* Leon Desmond Rolls;

* Dr Sibongiseni Thotsejane;

* Gerhard van Deventer;

* Ben Venter; and

* S’onqoba Vuba.

Operational support to the commission will be provided by a secretariat of officials of various national departments, led by the Department of Communications.

Minister of Communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is the coordinator of government’s 4IR programme.