MTN launches live 5G indoor solution

MTN South Africa has successfully launched a live 5G indoor solution at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre.

This is the first time that MTN SA has deployed a trial 5G network in an indoor business environment with standards-based commercial-grade 5G network equipment and devices.

The joint project between MTN SA and Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre will enable collective evaluation regarding the benefits that 5G connectivity can provide to corporate customers, while laying the foundation to test more advanced 5G use cases.

The 5G indoor solution consists of an end-to-end dedicated 5G network operating in 100MHz of 28GHz licensed spectrum and achieves downlink throughputs exceeding 630Mbps and uplink throughputs exceeding 130Mbps. It includes a 5G router to enable Kyalami employees and conference attendees to access the fibre-like 5G service via WiFi connectivity on their mobile devices during the test period.

Once 5G mobile terminals are commercially released by the handset OEMs, the same 5G indoor solution will be capable of supplying connectivity directly to those devices.

“MTN SA is working with a number of partners to identify more 5G use cases and applications for the digital transformation of their industries. Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and International Convention Centre offers MTN the unique opportunity to test 5G services within a corporate and public indoor environment, while providing us with the opportunity to explore advanced 5G IoT and mission critical use cases” says Giovanni Chiarelli, CTIO of MTN SA.

“The most significant challenge preventing MTN from commercially launching 5G services is the lack of appropriate 5G spectrum. However, despite this lack of licensed 5G spectrum, MTN has continued to pioneer the use of 5G technology within the country, so that when such spectrum is made available, then MTN will be in an ideal position to begin supporting 5G use cases in a variety of environments and industries.”