PHP Developer

My client based in Cape Town (Woodstock) is currently looking for a Mid-Level PHP Developer to join them on a contract or permanent basis

IT

Tasks

– Planning and design of systems implementation

– System’s development through reusable, testable code and libraries

– Full stack development of system features

– Related data-structures, queries, and their software life cycle management

– Detailed documentation of all developed systems and their day-to-day processes

– Development of personal skill set in-line with industry trends to meet company objectives

– Ongoing research & development in-line with business objectives

– Ongoing evaluation and optimization of systems

– Monitoring and support of systems on an as-needed basis

Qualifications and experience

– 5+ years’ experience in PHP development on projects (with depth)

– Relevant working experience in an e-Commerce or transactional systems background

– Proficient in PHP in a Linux ecosystem

– PHP frameworks

– Proficient in SQL (writing some SQL in their code)

– Debugging / Profiling

– Testable code practices

– Version Control

– SOA environment experience advantageous (we are open to new technologies and virtual environments)

– Linux command line

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

