My client based in Cape Town (Woodstock) is currently looking for a Mid-Level PHP Developer to join them on a contract or permanent basis
IT
Tasks
– Planning and design of systems implementation
– System’s development through reusable, testable code and libraries
– Full stack development of system features
– Related data-structures, queries, and their software life cycle management
– Detailed documentation of all developed systems and their day-to-day processes
– Development of personal skill set in-line with industry trends to meet company objectives
– Ongoing research & development in-line with business objectives
– Ongoing evaluation and optimization of systems
– Monitoring and support of systems on an as-needed basis
Qualifications and experience
– 5+ years’ experience in PHP development on projects (with depth)
– Relevant working experience in an e-Commerce or transactional systems background
– Proficient in PHP in a Linux ecosystem
– PHP frameworks
– Proficient in SQL (writing some SQL in their code)
– Debugging / Profiling
– Testable code practices
– Version Control
– SOA environment experience advantageous (we are open to new technologies and virtual environments)
– Linux command line
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review