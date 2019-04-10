Toshiba rebrands at Dynabook Europe

Toshiba Client Solutions Europe is embarking on a company rebrand effective immediately and will be known as Dynabook Europe.

Toshiba Client Solutions joined Sharp Group on 1 October 2018 and changed its name to become Dynabook on 1 January 2019.

The long established Dynabook brand has a well-known heritage in Japan – Toshiba launched the world’s first laptop computer, the T1100, in 1985 and followed it up with the world’s first notebook computer, the Dynabook J-3100 SS001, in 1989.

“The Dynabook brand epitomises our rich heritage of over 30 years of innovation in mobile computing whilst representing our renewed investment and scale,” says Damian Jaume, president of Dynabook Europe.

“Our brand is more than a name or logo, it is the embodiment of our culture and our values. These remain consistent and strong in Dynabook Europe through our highly skilled and knowledgeable people, our award winning products, our obsession with quality, security, and innovation, and our emphasis on trust and building long standing partnerships. We look forward to a future where we enhance our value to our partners and customers, and bring growth and success to our business in Europe.”

Sharp acquired 80,1% of Toshiba Client Solutions in October 2018.