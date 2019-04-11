BI Developer

BI Developer – Corporate Career opportunity

BI Tech used includes: Qlikview, SQL, dashboards, information portals, data warehouses, data exploitation systems, MIS.

Innovation – Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money.

BI Development tasks include compiling and presenting divisional and functional reports, data trend and analysis.

Coordination and management of changes to the MIS database.

Analysis and Testing.

Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources

Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations.

Design and develop web based data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and information portals using Qlikview, sourcing data mainly from Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses.

Design and develop client applications for business user decision support.

Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies.

Re-engineer and optimise existing data sourcing routines.

Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed into Qlikview models is accurate and reliable.

Work with Business Analysts to ensure that the technical delivery is in line with the business requirements.

Get in touch with your CV for a great Career experience and grow your BI Development skills in an enterprise wide environment.

