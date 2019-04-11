Business Analyst II (Customer Data and Analytics)

Apr 11, 2019

Position Purpose:To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs / requirementsQualifications & Experience:

  • B.Degree
  • FTI
  • 3 years Business Analysis in retail processes
  • 3 years ERP systems
  • 2 – 3 years Retail industry
  • 2 – 3 years SAP Masta Data

Knowledge:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Programming knowledge
  • SDLC knowledge
  • Planning
  • Customer data
  • Customer profile management
  • Data analytics

Job objectives:

  • To understand the current business environment
  • To identify and understand business requirements
  • To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements
  • To deliver the required solution
  • To train business users
  • To continuously support the business environment.

Competencies:

  • Relating and networking
  • Analysing of processes
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conflict management skills
  • Interpersonal
  • Communication skills

