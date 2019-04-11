Business Analyst II (Customer Data and Analytics)

Position Purpose:To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs / requirementsQualifications & Experience:

B.Degree

FTI

3 years Business Analysis in retail processes

3 years ERP systems

2 – 3 years Retail industry

2 – 3 years SAP Masta Data

Knowledge:

Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies

Experience in participating in projects

Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Experience in a global business environment is preferred

Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Skills:

Business Analysis

Programming knowledge

SDLC knowledge

Planning

Customer data

Customer profile management

Data analytics

Job objectives:

To understand the current business environment

To identify and understand business requirements

To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements

To deliver the required solution

To train business users

To continuously support the business environment.

Competencies:

Relating and networking

Analysing of processes

Problem solving skills

Conflict management skills

Interpersonal

Communication skills

