Business Analyst Origination Rules Engine (CH468CT)

Our client in the banking industry with Head Office in Stellenbosch, is looking for a Business Analysts in their Systems Development Department, with a primary focus on the Origination Rules Engine.

The purpose of this role:

– Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements;

– Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions;

– Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements;

– Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions;

– Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems;

– Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (e.g. Prince2);

– Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution;

– Alignment of solution and operational to the relevant internal and external governance and compliance requirements and prerequisites and

– Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.

Key Performance Areas:

– Quality:

– Responsible for the development of a comprehensive functional descriptions

– Responsible for the development of comprehensive test plans

– Verification / validation of test results

– Performing post-implementation testing and

– Providing post-production feedback report to users and IT.

– Innovation to be proven as follows:

– Constantly strive to keep abreast of client requirements, behaviour and profiles to design simplistic and affordable solutions;

– Continuously develop an understanding of the existing environment;

– Keep a finger on the pulse of the solution, proactively sourcing and resolving issues. Maintain integrity of solution on Production and

– Constantly strive to improve current business processes, products and features.

– On-time delivery;

– Communication and

– Team Work and Interaction.

Qualifications:

Minimum:

NQDF Level 4 – Grade 12 (Matric);

Ideal:

– Relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT and

– A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis (i.e. through FTI or as part of degree).

Experience:

Minimum:

– Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Originations Rules Engine environment for at least one year;

– At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst

– Basic project management

– Experience on Rules Engine software of any kind (e.g. in-house developed software) is essential

Ideal:

– Exposure to Credit Risk Rules Engine software such as Strategy Manager (from Experian) would be very beneficial and

– Basic project management experience.

Knowledge:

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

– Credit Granting Risk principles (including Credit Scoring, use of Bureau Data, statistical models);

– Credit Product (Loan and/or Credit Card) Life Cycle;

– IT systems development processes;

– End to End experience of development life cycle;

– Application development;

– Financial principals;

– Business analysis and design;

– Banking and IT Standards and governance and

– Testing practices and methodology.

Ideal:

Should preferably have detailed knowledge of:

– SDLC;

– Agile development life cycle;

– Change Management;

– Basic SQL for the purpose;

– Banking systems;

– MIS / BI / Data Warehousing;

– Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – e.g. EA and/or Visio;

– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA);

– Project Management;

– Communication Skills and

– Conflict Management.

Special consideration will be given to individuals who already have detailed knowledge of:

– The Bank’s systems environment and

– The Bank’s business model.

Skills:

– Excellent Communication skills (written and verbal);

– Interpersonal / Relationship management skills;

– Negotiation and influencing;

– Facilitation and presentation skills;

– Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills;

– Business acumen;

– Strategic thinking;

– Adaptability to change;

– Attention to detail;

– Planning and organizing skills

– Project Management skills;

– Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines and

– Willingness to take ownership, responsibility and accountability.

General:

– Require own car;

– Valid driver’s license;

– Contactable on (own) cell phone and

– Willing to work after hours / over weekends.

