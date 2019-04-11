Business Analyst Origination Rules Engine (CH468CT)

Our client in the banking industry with Head Office in Stellenbosch, is looking for a Business Analysts in their Systems Development Department, with a primary focus on the Origination Rules Engine.
The purpose of this role:
– Liaise with business to formulate business specifications and functional descriptions to meet business requirements;
– Liaise with development team to hand-over functional descriptions;
– Compile test plans and ensure delivery is according to business requirements;
– Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of new and existing software / application solutions;
– Undertake impact analysis specific to solution and the changes thereof, within the solution and effected peer systems;
– Identification of Risks, Issues and Decisions needed in support of project deliverables and scope. This also includes understanding of Project Management principles (e.g. Prince2);
– Understanding and conceptualisation of the MIS/Reporting requirement and need from the solution;
– Alignment of solution and operational to the relevant internal and external governance and compliance requirements and prerequisites and
– Leadership skills including management of teams, expectations and process, solution and operational change.
Key Performance Areas:
– Quality:
– Responsible for the development of a comprehensive functional descriptions
– Responsible for the development of comprehensive test plans
– Verification / validation of test results
– Performing post-implementation testing and
– Providing post-production feedback report to users and IT.
– Innovation to be proven as follows:
– Constantly strive to keep abreast of client requirements, behaviour and profiles to design simplistic and affordable solutions;
– Continuously develop an understanding of the existing environment;
– Keep a finger on the pulse of the solution, proactively sourcing and resolving issues. Maintain integrity of solution on Production and
– Constantly strive to improve current business processes, products and features.
– On-time delivery;
– Communication and
– Team Work and Interaction.
Qualifications:
Minimum:
NQDF Level 4 – Grade 12 (Matric);
Ideal:
– Relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT and
– A formal tertiary qualification (certificate / diploma) in Business Analysis (i.e. through FTI or as part of degree).
Experience:
Minimum:
– Must have proven experience as Business Analyst (BA) within the Originations Rules Engine environment for at least one year;
– At least 3 – 7 years’ experience as Business Analyst
– Basic project management
– Experience on Rules Engine software of any kind (e.g. in-house developed software) is essential
Ideal:
– Exposure to Credit Risk Rules Engine software such as Strategy Manager (from Experian) would be very beneficial and
– Basic project management experience.
Knowledge:
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
– Credit Granting Risk principles (including Credit Scoring, use of Bureau Data, statistical models);
– Credit Product (Loan and/or Credit Card) Life Cycle;
– IT systems development processes;
– End to End experience of development life cycle;
– Application development;
– Financial principals;
– Business analysis and design;
– Banking and IT Standards and governance and
– Testing practices and methodology.
Ideal:
Should preferably have detailed knowledge of:
– SDLC;
– Agile development life cycle;
– Change Management;
– Basic SQL for the purpose;
– Banking systems;
– MIS / BI / Data Warehousing;
– Knowledge of UML and business process modelling (BPM) – e.g. EA and/or Visio;
– Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA);
– Project Management;
– Communication Skills and
– Conflict Management.
Special consideration will be given to individuals who already have detailed knowledge of:
– The Bank’s systems environment and
– The Bank’s business model.
Skills:
– Excellent Communication skills (written and verbal);
– Interpersonal / Relationship management skills;
– Negotiation and influencing;
– Facilitation and presentation skills;
– Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills;
– Business acumen;
– Strategic thinking;
– Adaptability to change;
– Attention to detail;
– Planning and organizing skills
– Project Management skills;
– Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines and
– Willingness to take ownership, responsibility and accountability.
General:
– Require own car;
– Valid driver’s license;
– Contactable on (own) cell phone and
– Willing to work after hours / over weekends.