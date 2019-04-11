Business Analyst (SAP)

Position Purpose:To ensure that efficient and cost effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs / requirementsQualifications & Experience:
- B.Degree
- FTI
- 3 years Business Analysis in retail processes
- 3 years ERP systems
- 2 – 3 years Retail industry
- 2 – 3 years SAP Masta Data
Knowledge:
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous
Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Programming knowledge
- SDLC knowledge
- Planning
- Customer data
- Customer profile management
- Data analytics
Job objectives:
- To understand the current business environment
- To identify and understand business requirements
- To determine a suitable solution to business needs/requirements
- To deliver the required solution
- To train business users
- To continuously support the business environment.
Competencies:
- Relating and networking
- Analysing of processes
- Problem solving skills
- Conflict management skills
- Interpersonal
- Communication skills
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.