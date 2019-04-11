Our client is a global company that enables organisations to deliver sustainable results across the supply chain through their product, an Integrative Improvement System.
Based in Century City, they are looking for a Business Analyst (UI).
Reporting to the Systems Architect, you will be responsible for working with Products Owners and UX specialists.
Role Description
– Support facilitation of requirements and design workshops with stakeholders as required
– Prepare use cases and prototype mock-ups for new features for existing products as requested by Product Owners. Work with UX Designers on prototype mockups
– Collaborate with UX designers
– Analyze new business requirements and collaborate with developers to fine-tune requirements
– Produce functional specs for developers
– Undertake requirements and other testing
– Produce release notes
– Review support material, manuals, FAQs, guides as requested
– Contribute to UX input for new products as requested
– Create Walk Me walk through and maintain relationship with the company
– Lead and execute testing of new features, enhancements and bug fixes and sign-off that development meets specification
– Work closely UX specialists, product owners and senior management
– Work collaboratively and effectively with service providers
– Work closely with developers implementing business requirements
Key Performance Indicators
– Specifications produced on time in full
– Specifications meet internal stakeholder requirements
– Collaboration and teamwork with all parties
– Adherence to development team Scrum process
– Requirements are well understood by developers and documented in Jira/ SharePoint
Requirements
– A BCom in Information Systems, a Business Analysis Certificate or equivalent qualification is desirable
– At least 3 years’ experience drafting functional specifications or producing prototype mock-ups
– At least 3 years’ experience working with development teams as a BA or Product Owner
– At least 2 years’ experience facilitating JAD (Joint Application Design) sessions
– At least 1 years’ experience working with UX specialists or designers
– Superior technical writing skills to document business requirements, including industry methodologies like UML (Unified Modelling Language)
– UI mock-up and wire-frame authoring e.g. Invision, Sketch
– Excellent verbal and written communication skills
– Proficient at defining requirements for complex, multi-role web applications, especially Software As a Service (SaaS)
– Knowledge of UX best practices
– Knowledge of micro-service concepts