Business Analyst (UI)

Our client is a global company that enables organisations to deliver sustainable results across the supply chain through their product, an Integrative Improvement System.

Based in Century City, they are looking for a Business Analyst (UI).

Reporting to the Systems Architect, you will be responsible for working with Products Owners and UX specialists.

Role Description

– Support facilitation of requirements and design workshops with stakeholders as required

– Prepare use cases and prototype mock-ups for new features for existing products as requested by Product Owners. Work with UX Designers on prototype mockups

– Collaborate with UX designers

– Analyze new business requirements and collaborate with developers to fine-tune requirements

– Produce functional specs for developers

– Undertake requirements and other testing

– Produce release notes

– Review support material, manuals, FAQs, guides as requested

– Contribute to UX input for new products as requested

– Create Walk Me walk through and maintain relationship with the company

– Lead and execute testing of new features, enhancements and bug fixes and sign-off that development meets specification

– Work closely UX specialists, product owners and senior management

– Work collaboratively and effectively with service providers

– Work closely with developers implementing business requirements

Key Performance Indicators

– Specifications produced on time in full

– Specifications meet internal stakeholder requirements

– Collaboration and teamwork with all parties

– Adherence to development team Scrum process

– Requirements are well understood by developers and documented in Jira/ SharePoint

Requirements

– A BCom in Information Systems, a Business Analysis Certificate or equivalent qualification is desirable

– At least 3 years’ experience drafting functional specifications or producing prototype mock-ups

– At least 3 years’ experience working with development teams as a BA or Product Owner

– At least 2 years’ experience facilitating JAD (Joint Application Design) sessions

– At least 1 years’ experience working with UX specialists or designers

– Superior technical writing skills to document business requirements, including industry methodologies like UML (Unified Modelling Language)

– UI mock-up and wire-frame authoring e.g. Invision, Sketch

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Proficient at defining requirements for complex, multi-role web applications, especially Software As a Service (SaaS)

– Knowledge of UX best practices

– Knowledge of micro-service concepts

Learn more/Apply for this position