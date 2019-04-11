First African woman pilot gets behind SA girls

The first African female commercial pilot in South Africa, Asnath Mahapa, has become the spokesperson for 2019’s Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day campaign.

This initiative is aimed at broadening young people’s horizons in South Africa, specifically teen girls, and helping them explore all of the career opportunities available.

“Many of us let our background define who we become. We stop dreaming because someone said to you, it has never been done, or it is difficult because life is difficult,” says Mahapa. “I am here to tell you that life is not difficult, it is your outlook on life that makes it easy or difficult.”

Mahapa grew up in rural Limpopo with little access to amenities such as water and electricity. She credits her mother, who passed away just before her 13th birthday, for her can-do attitude towards life.

Mahapa is excited to team up with Cell C and the company’s Take a Girl Child to Work Day initiative because she firmly believes that many girls still give up on their dreams because they believe them to be impossible, or ‘not suited’ for women. As the first African female commercial pilot, she wants to use this platform to share her message that just because something has never been done, doesn’t mean you can’t be the first one to do it.

“Girls are statistically more vulnerable to challenging circumstances that can be a barrier to their successful navigation through school and the working world. As such they do require a more holistic approach,” says Suzette van der Merwe, managing executive for Cell C Corporate Social Investment.

” The Take a Girl Child to Work Day initiative takes into account the impact of turbulent teen years, motivate them to believe in themselves, equip them to make healthy choices, complete matric and enrol at a tertiary institute and enter the working environment.

“Asnath embodies everything we are trying to achieve. Giving up on her dream to become a pilot was simply never an option,” she adds. “She faced many obstacles but believed in herself and didn’t give up until she earned her wings. She’s an inspiration, and we are thrilled that she is part of the movement this year.”

Registration for Cell C’s Take a Girl Child to Work Day 2019 opened 7 March. Organisations, entrepreneurs, NPO’s, civil society and government institutions are called upon to participate, and to equip and empower girls with the needed resources and skills and give girls exposure to their future career path.