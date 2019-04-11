Junior Frontend Web Developer

Minimum Requirements

Skill Requirements:

In order to be considered for this position you MUST be able to / have the following:

– Minimum 2 years relevant industry knowledge and experience in following frontend markup and stylesheet languages:

– HTML

– CSS

– Understanding and familiarity with javascript (jQuery advantageous).

– Understanding and familiarity with PHP and WordPress CMS (other popular CMS frameworks advantageous).

– Understanding and familiarity with relevant coding standards and best practices.

– Understanding and familiarity with best practices and techniques for site optimisations (SEO, mobile, speed).

– Familiarity with hosting panels and tools (e.g: cPanel, KonsoleH, PHPMyAdmin).

Other Requirements:

Interpersonal:

– Good work ethic, self managed, accountable, and dependable.

– Good problem-solving and analytical skills.

– Ability to deliver on multiple competing priorities with little supervision.

– Strong written and spoken communication skills.

– The ability to correctly estimate your time requirements, manage client expectations and maintain project scope.

– The ability to take ownership of development solutions.

– The ability to communicate clearly to peers and colleagues.

– The ability to manage multiple ongoing projects.

Technical:

– Experience in setting up and deploying wordpress sites.

– Experience in setting up and deploying MySQL databases through hosting panel interfaces.

– Experience in setting up subdomains and development/staging environments.

– Experience in implementing designs according to spec.

– Experience in maintaining and securing wordpress sites.

– Experience in responsive design and site optimisations (SEO, mobile, speed).

– A proven track record of WordPress development including an existing portfolio.

Advantageous:

If you want to improve your chances of getting this position.

– Familiarity with javascript/jQuery

– Familiarity with WooCommerce

– Familiarity with other popular CMS frameworks

Responsibilities:

The role will involve:

– Maintaining client sites, troubleshooting and resolving any issues flagged by SEO and digital marketing departments.

– Implementing feature requests and optimising client sites as required.

– Working with clients and members of the design team to develop and deploy WordPress sites.

– Collaborating with design and SEO departments to leverage resources and fulfill duties and responsibilities.

– Maintaining expertise in web development (frontend & dev ops) news and trends.

– Regular client communication on developments and progress with ongoing projects as required.

– Client Meetings when necessary.

Benefits of working here:

– We are a supportive team with years of experience to draw from.

– We celebrate our wins, sometimes by having a braai, sushi or other team events.

– Joining a fast growing digital marketing agency with a proven track record of over 10 years.

– We believe in paying our team for their overtime efforts.

– Coffee on tap; as much as you need, whenever you need it.

Manual submissions:

Please send your CV and a cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for the position to (email address), with “Junior Frontend Web Developer” in the email title. If you have not heard back from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position