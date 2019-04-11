NetApp is 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure

NetApp has been named the 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure. The award was presented at Google Cloud Next ’19 in San Francisco.

NetApp is recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers build and run applications on Google Cloud quickly and at scale with the right data strategy.

NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for Google Cloud Platform, jointly developed by NetApp and Google Cloud, provides customers with a powerful, cloud-native, fully-managed file storage service for running applications, analytics, and DevOps in Google Cloud.

Whether running enterprise applications or industry-specific workloads in areas such as oil and gas, media and entertainment and life sciences that need high performance and availability and file-based interfaces, Cloud Volumes Service offers NFS and SMB protocol services with throughput that is established in seconds.

More than 30 leading global enterprise organizations are already using the service to move workloads to Google Cloud 10 times faster and with eight times more performance than with alternative solutions.

“We are honored to be recognized by Google Cloud as the 2018 Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure,” says Anthony Lye, senior vice-president and GM: cloud data services at NetApp. “It has been an incredible experience to work so closely with the Google Cloud team. The combination of NetApp’s leading cloud data services with Google Cloud’s leadership in application development, analytics, and machine learning fuels business growth by delivering data-rich customer experiences through new application deployments in the cloud.”

“We’re delighted to recognize NetApp as the Google Cloud 2018 Technology Partner of the Year for Infrastructure for their innovative work on behalf of Google Cloud customers,” says Kevin Ichhpurani, corporate vice-president: global partner ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and NetApp’s solutions in file services and core infrastructure are a great example. We’re proud to provide this award to NetApp and look forward to continue building together.”