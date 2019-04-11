Programmer

Main purpose of the position:
The writing and maintaining of programmes and systems for the company.
Minimum Requirements:
– Grade 12 with a relevant B degree or Diploma in Information Technology
– 5 years experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems;
– Sound communication and language skills in Afrikaans and English;
– Exceptional Computer literacy esp in COBOL, IBM I-series, OS/400 operating system (AS400); DOS
– Innovative and creative thinker;
– Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to function optimally in a team
– Must be able to function under pressure