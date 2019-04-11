Programmer

Main purpose of the position:

The writing and maintaining of programmes and systems for the company.

Minimum Requirements:

– Grade 12 with a relevant B degree or Diploma in Information Technology

– 5 years experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems;

– Sound communication and language skills in Afrikaans and English;

– Exceptional Computer literacy esp in COBOL, IBM I-series, OS/400 operating system (AS400); DOS

– Innovative and creative thinker;

– Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to function optimally in a team

– Must be able to function under pressure

Learn more/Apply for this position