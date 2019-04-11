Trend simplifies security for Microsoft Azure environments

Trend Micro has announced the availability of highly optimised security solutions for Microsoft Azure workloads for its customers in sub-Sahara.

The Trend Micro Deep Security suite takes into consideration that a customer needs to approach cloud security differently than one would traditional security, and is as a result, fully optimised for Microsoft Azure. The suite ensures that a customer can tap into a solution that provides flexible, scalable protection of operating systems, applications, and data without slowing you down.

“Microsoft is an important partner to Trend Micro and as a result we have built a series of technologies that support their position in the cloud. Our security solutions are uniquely optimised for Microsoft Azure and complement Microsoft Azure Security Centre so customers across the world continue to turn to Trend Micro to help better secure their Azure real estate,” says Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president at Trend Micro Sub-Saharan Africa. “With Microsoft Azure now available from new cloud regions in South Africa, customers can rest assured that we support the use of Microsoft to streamline provisioning of security for Windows virtual machines and SharePoint workloads.

“This will help customers to ensure that their security follows them from their physical environment to the cloud and back again, customers can automate security with Microsoft PowerShell scripting to streamline provisioning of security for Windows virtual machines and SharePoint workloads plus many other orchestration tools for Azure, including Chef, Puppet, and RightScale, we can also help clients to better automate security control deployments,” adds Siriniwasa. \

With Deep Security for Azure, businesses can detect and protect against intrusions as well as protect their business against serious vulnerabilities with intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS). The solution will also help uncover suspicious changes to your system and immediately highlight and alert business to these activities – without security admins having to manually sort through logs.

Furthermore, it has the ability to keep malware off of workloads by using predictive machine learning mechanisms to detect unknown threats and prevalent attacks, so that a user can identify and then remove malware and blacklist domains known to be command-and-control (C&C) servers. Customers can also stop application attached with IPS rules that block XSS or SQL attacks and other serious vulnerabilities until systems can be patched, as well as increase application visibility and control.

A particularly relevant feature within the South African context is that Deep Security is able to speed up a client’s route to PCI DSS compliance. The Deep Security solution allows a client to meet multiple PCI requirements with a single product, including intrusion detection and prevention, file integrity monitoring, and log inspection.

“Trend Micro’s integration with Microsoft Azure reduces the dependence on multiple point security tools, helping you to identify and address security and configuration issues quickly,” says Adwait Joshi, director: Azure product marketing at Microsoft.

Trend Micro’s Deep Security currently secures more servers globally than any other solution and specialises in protection for cloud and virtualised workload. It acts as part of the Trend Micro Hybrid Cloud Security solution, powered by XGen and provides comprehensive, flexible security for Azure workloads in a single product, so you can build new applications or move existing resources to the cloud with confidence.

Deep Security protects workloads by:

* Defending against network threats with intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS)

* Immediately protecting against vulnerabilities like Shellshock and Heartbleed;

* Keeping malware off Windows and Linux workloads

* Alerting when unplanned or suspicious changes are made to systems

* Stopping SQL injection and XSS attacks on applications

* Gaining visibility and control of elastic workloads with application control that fits DevOps.