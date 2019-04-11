VMware invests $100m in EMEA skills centre

VMware plans to invest $100-million over five years with the development of a Digital Sales Centre, based in Barcelona, Spain.

The centre is intended to create 120 jobs, with capacity to increase to 250 people as part of VMware’s ongoing strategy to build and develop some of the brightest talent from across the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

VMware’s Digital Sales Centre is based in Barcelona’s @22 District, and has appointed

Angus McGeachie has been appointed as senior director of the Digital Sales Centre EMEA.

The new centre will allow VMware to better support customers and provide a breadth of career paths for employees — including a best-in-class Sales Academy. It will develop some of the most strategic roles for VMware in Europe, Middle East and Africa, across its Commercial, Partner, Professional Services, Education, Customer Success and Sales Development teams for VMware Cloud on AWS, VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud and other VMware cloud solutions.

“The Digital Sales Centre will become a site of innovation for our Sales organisation — meaning plenty of opportunity for people to progress their career in VMware field roles across the EMEA region,” comments Jean-Pierre Brulard, senior vice-president and GM for VMware EMEA. “I welcome Angus to VMware, an individual with extensive experience of developing technology talent in the region, and someone who can enable VMware employees to thrive in a city that has one of the fastest growing tech scenes across EMEA.”