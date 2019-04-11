Wikileaks’ Assange arrested in London

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested inside the Ecuador embassy in London.

Security camera footage shows UK police entering the embassy and emerging carrying Assange, who can be heard calling out for the UK to resist “this attempt by the Trump administration”.

He will appear in the Westminster Magistrates’ Court shortly.

Assange has been closeted in the Ecuador embassy since he first sought asylum there in 2012, but Ecuador has now revoked his asylum status.

The UK’s Foreign office minister Alan Duncan comments: “It is absolutely right that Assange will face justice in the proper way in the UK. It is for the courts to decide what happens next.

“We are very grateful to the government of Ecuador under President Moreno for the action they have taken.

“Today’s events follow extensive dialogue between our two countries. I look forward to a strong bilateral relationship between the UK and Ecuador in the years ahead.”

Assange initially sought asylum to avoid extradition to Sweden where an arrest warrant for sexual assault had been issued.

At the time, he claimed that the Swedish warrant was a thinly disguised attempt to extradite him to the US, to answer whistle-blower allegations published on Wikileaks.

Less than an hour after the arrest, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian president Vladimir Putin, commented: “We of course hope that all of his rights will be observed.”