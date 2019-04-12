Acer adds Nitro 7, updated Nitro 5 Series gaming notebooks

Acer has announced the latest additions to the Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 gaming laptop series powered by Windows 10.

The new Nitro 7 laptop is designed for casual gamers looking to boost their gaming performance as they connect with friends online.

In addition, Acer has updated the Nitro 5 series laptop with the latest NVidia GeForce GTX graphics, a new display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a low-latency response time of 3ms.

“The new Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 gaming notebooks prove that performance gaming doesn’t need to break the bank,” says James Lin, GM: notebooks, IT product business at Acer. “Gamers now have more features packed in sleek designs to elevate their gaming experiences.”

Acer’s new Nitro 7 boasts a sleek metal chassis measuring just 19,9mm. Its high-resolution 15,6-inch display reproduces lifelike colors at a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3ms response time. A 9th Gen Intel Core processor and the latest Nvidia GPUs power the Nitro 7, which also has ample storage, with two slots available for M.2 Gen 3×4 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology in RAID 0 and up to 32Gb of DDR4 RAM with up to 2Tb of HDD storage.

Acer’s updated Nitro 5 laptop has a Full HD IPS display in either a 17,3-inch narrow bezel display, or 15.6-inch with an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The Nitro 5 combines a 9th Gen Intel Core processor, the latest NVidia GPUs, two M.2 Gen 3 x4 PCIe SSDs using NVMe technology in RAID 0, and up to 32Gb of DDR4 RAM. It streams gameplay with Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 with 2×2 MU-MIMO technology. Users can also connect supporting gadgets with an array of ports such as HDMI 2.0, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, and more.

Both the Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 feature dual fans, plus Acer Cool Boost technology and a dual exhaust port. Cool Boost increases fan speed by 10% and CPU and GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode.

Users can monitor and manage the Nitro 7 and 5 with Nitro Sense, an app that’s accessible with one touch of the Nitro Sense hot key. Once enabled, users can visualise component temperature, loading performance, power usage, and more. It also allows for fan speed monitoring and adjusting in real time, so gamers can customize their speed or set fans to max when the heat is on. Additionally, users can set up a power plan to achieve optimal power usage in different scenarios, or access Acer True Harmony’s six sound modes, turn sticky keys on or off, and activate the LCD overdrive to bring the display response time down to 3ms.

Both the Nitro 7 and Nitro 5 adopt Killer Ethernet E2500 or Acer’s Network Optimizer to prioritise gameplay. Overall latency performance is improved by up to 25% in single application usages, and more than 10x when multitasking. The Ethernet controller automatically detects game, video and chat streams to deliver prioritized bandwidth for a virtually lag-free user experience.

The new Nitro 7 and updated Nitro 5 have stepped up their audio quality by adopting Waves MaxxAudio advanced sound optimisation technologies. MaxxBass boosts tones while MaxxDialog is an intelligent speech booster helping separate game dialogue from music and sound effects. MaxxVolume delivers maximum volume and clarity without distortion

Acer’s Nitro Stream is a dedicated, plug-and-play Personal Streaming PC (PSPC) for PC and console game broadcasters.