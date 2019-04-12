Altron BDS wins Xerox MEA Partner of the Year Award

Altron Bytes Document Solutions (BDS), the largest Xerox distributor in the world, has won the Xerox Middle East & Africa (MEA) Partner of the Year Award, the Xerox Managed Print Excellence Award, and a shared award for Xerox Production Excellence for 2018.

The awards were presented at the Xerox MEA Partner Conference that was held in Madrid, Spain in April 2019.

This is the second time in four years that Altron BDS has won the Xerox MEA Partner of the Year Award, having also won the Xerox Office System Group Award in 2017, the Xerox Managed Print Services and Xerox Partner Print Services (XPPS) X-Factor Award in 2016, and four major awards in 2015 including the Overall Xerox Middle East and Africa Partner Award.

The Xerox MEA Partner of the Year Award is contested across 80 countries and given to the partner who best exemplify among other criteria: revenue growth, account management, balanced operational performance, robust business plans and strong brand representation and stewardship. Market coverage, service modernisation, business model evaluation and value proposition are also evaluated.

“Altron BDS has once again demonstrated exceptional performance in the Xerox MEA region which was achieved against a backdrop of tough global and regional economic developments,” says Johan Basson, MD of Altron BDS.

“These results demonstrate the critical importance of a strong, dedicated, loyal and professional team, and I am honoured to lead such a committed and skilled group of people. I would like to thank my employees and all our business partners for contributing to this success. This is the highest honour bestowed upon a partner in Xerox MEA and highlight the fact that Altron BDS is among the top Xerox partners in the world and certainly the best in the MEA region.

“We remain aligned with, and committed to Xerox and I am pleased that Xerox has recognised the superior job that our teams do. The recognition for our hard work is highly rewarding and appreciated, and we will continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers. While businesses remain cautious for 2019, results like these make me optimistic for the future, and I am confident that we will continue to excel.

“It is a privilege to celebrate the successes and growth of our partners and to reward excellence for 2018,” says Kevin Gould, regional manager South and Central Africa for Xerox MEA.

“Altron BDS has played an important role in continuing our leadership in the document technology sector across the 26 sub-Sahara countries it services, and their results in a very challenging economy is commendable. The technology industry is constantly evolving, and we are pleased that our partners continue to strengthen our value proposition to our customers.”