Business Analyst (Retail)

Apr 12, 2019

Qualifications & Experience:

  • B.Degree
  • FTI
  • 3 years Business Analysis in retail processes
  • 3 years ERP systems
  • 2 – 3 years Retail industry
  • 2 – 3 years SAP Masta Data

Knowledge:

  • Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
  • Experience in participating in projects
  • Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
  • Experience in a global business environment is preferred
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous

Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Programming knowledge
  • SDLC knowledge
  • Planning
  • Customer data
  • Customer profile management
  • Data analytics

Learn more/Apply for this position