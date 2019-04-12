Business Analyst (Retail)

Qualifications & Experience:
- B.Degree
- FTI
- 3 years Business Analysis in retail processes
- 3 years ERP systems
- 2 – 3 years Retail industry
- 2 – 3 years SAP Masta Data
Knowledge:
- Formal training in business analysis and design methodologies
- Experience in participating in projects
- Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
- Experience in a global business environment is preferred
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry will be advantageous
Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Programming knowledge
- SDLC knowledge
- Planning
- Customer data
- Customer profile management
- Data analytics