Front End Developer (React)

An innovative investment firm needs a Frontend Developer to help build the next generation of applications. These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. They apply best practices in user experience, DevOps, web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing. 3+ Yrs experience using React and Node or Express and Microservices or Restful API’s.
DUTIES:
- Analyse and design new features.
- Write elegant robust code.
- Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components.
- Write build and deployment automation scripts.
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
- Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.
- Mentor other developers.
- Deliver features timeously
REQUIREMENTS:
- Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity.
- 3+ years’ experience building products using some of the following tools:
- Frontend tools
- React / Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)
- Webpack o Sagas
- ES6
- HTML5, CSS3
- Backend tools
- Express
- Node 8
- Babel
- General
- Git
- Linux
- Docker
- Active development practices
- Restful API’s
- Microservices architecture o Unit and Integration testing
- Single Page Applications (SPA)
- Continuous Integration (CI)
