Front End Developer (React)

Apr 12, 2019

An innovative investment firm needs a Frontend Developer to help build the next generation of applications.  These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. They apply best practices in user experience, DevOps, web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing. 3+ Yrs experience using React and Node or Express and Microservices or Restful API’s.

DUTIES:

  • Analyse and design new features.
  • Write elegant robust code.
  • Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components.
  • Write build and deployment automation scripts.
  • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.
  • Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.
  • Mentor other developers.
  • Deliver features timeously

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity.
  • 3+ years’ experience building products using some of the following tools:
    • Frontend tools
      • React / Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)
      • Webpack o Sagas
      • ES6
      • HTML5, CSS3
      • Backend tools
        • Express
        • Node 8
        • Babel
      • General
        • Git
        • Linux
        • Docker
      • Active development practices
        • Restful API’s
        • Microservices architecture o Unit and Integration testing
        • Single Page Applications (SPA)
        • Continuous Integration (CI)

