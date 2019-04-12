Front End Developer (React)

An innovative investment firm needs a Frontend Developer to help build the next generation of applications. These world-class applications will provide an exceptional user experience on the desktop, tablet and phone. They apply best practices in user experience, DevOps, web application architecture, solution design, scaling and testing. 3+ Yrs experience using React and Node or Express and Microservices or Restful API’s.

DUTIES:

Analyse and design new features.

Write elegant robust code.

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components.

Write build and deployment automation scripts.

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems.

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors.

Mentor other developers.

Deliver features timeously

REQUIREMENTS:

Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity.

3+ years’ experience building products using some of the following tools: Frontend tools React / Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework) Webpack o Sagas ES6 HTML5, CSS3 Backend tools Express Node 8 Babel General Git Linux Docker Active development practices Restful API’s Microservices architecture o Unit and Integration testing Single Page Applications (SPA) Continuous Integration (CI)



