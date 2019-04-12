Integration Developer (Java, Scala, Go, C++)

An innovative investment firm needs an Integration Developer to help build their next generation of applications. As a team, you will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing. 3 Yrs Developing experience in Scala, Java, C++, Python or Go as well as RabbitMQ, Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices and SQL Server experience is required.

DUTIES:

Analyse and design new features

Write elegant robust code

Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

Write build and deployment automation scripts

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

Troubleshoot and root-cause errors

Mentor other developers

Deliver features timeously

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline

At least 3 years’ worth of professional development experience

Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Functional programming knowledge

Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ

Attention to detail

Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience

Strong software design skills

Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, C++, Python or Go.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object relational mapping

Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems

Knowledge of professional so

