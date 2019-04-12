Integration Developer (Java, Scala, Go, C++)

An innovative investment firm needs an Integration Developer to help build their next generation of applications. As a team, you will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing. 3 Yrs Developing experience in Scala, Java, C++, Python or Go as well as RabbitMQ, Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices and SQL Server experience is required.
DUTIES:
- Analyse and design new features
- Write elegant robust code
- Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
- Write build and deployment automation scripts
- Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
- Troubleshoot and root-cause errors
- Mentor other developers
- Deliver features timeously
REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline
- At least 3 years’ worth of professional development experience
- Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity
- Functional programming knowledge
- Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ
- Attention to detail
- Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience
- Strong software design skills
- Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, C++, Python or Go.
- Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object relational mapping
- Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
- Knowledge of professional so