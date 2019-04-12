Integration Developer (Java, Scala, Go, C++)

Apr 12, 2019

An innovative investment firm needs an Integration Developer to help build their next generation of applications.  As a team, you will apply best practices in DevOps, architecture, solution design, scaling and testing. 3 Yrs Developing experience in Scala, Java, C++, Python or Go as well as RabbitMQ,  Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices and SQL Server experience is required.

DUTIES:

  • Analyse and design new features
  • Write elegant robust code
  • Write unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components
  • Write build and deployment automation scripts
  • Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems
  • Troubleshoot and root-cause errors
  • Mentor other developers
  • Deliver features timeously

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in computer science, computer engineering, information science or related technical discipline
  • At least 3 years’ worth of professional development experience
  • Since we are a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity
  • Functional programming knowledge 
  • Proficiency in message queueing technology such as RabbitMQ
  • Attention to detail
  • Docker, Kubernetes, Microservices knowledge/experience
  • Strong software design skills
  • Proficiency in more than one modern programming language such as Scala, Java, C++, Python or Go.
  • Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL or PostgreSQL and Object relational mapping
  • Experience in distributed computing and building enterprise-wide systems
  • Knowledge of professional so

Learn more/Apply for this position