.NET Developer

Senior C# .Net Developer – Career role in Financial Services

Role purpose:

Working mainly within Netcentric Application Environment designs, codes, tests, debugs and corrects programs in development in netcentric (internet, intranet, extranet) environments.

May also provide support and maintenance of computer systems.

Produces complex program specifications and implements system enhancements.

Works within a framework of programming standards and may give input into programming standards and applies Web and Embedded Technologies.

Delivering results with IT development language and types such as .Net and C#.

Main responsibilities

– Develop business solutions using application technologies

– Hands-on implementation, configuring and supporting solutions

– Analyze user requirements, develop and extend functionality of SEB systems

– Write code to support new and existing systems

– Interact with users to gather requirements

– Maintain and debug existing code

– Work off a specification to implement a solution that is part of a bigger solution

– Perform regression testing and code refactoring

Qualification and experience

– Relevant tertiary qualification

– Minimum 3 years’ working experience with demonstrated skills in Microsoft .Net

– Solid expertise of developing in C# and SQL

– Solid experience working in a multi-threaded environment (essential)

– In-depth knowledge of relational databases (SQL Server)

Skills

– Strong analysis and design skills

– Ability to translate basic business requirements into system solutions

– Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities

– Good coding standards

– Ability to work both independently and within a team to deliver a solution

Get in touch with your CV for a great experience within this Professional International Corporate business and get enterprise exposure and Career growth.

