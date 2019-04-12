.NET Developer

Apr 12, 2019

Qualification & Experience:

  • Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience.

Role/Responsibilities:New development:

  • Provide estimates for application changes.
  • Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.
  • Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
  • Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
  • Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met.
  • Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
  • Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.
  • Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements.
  • Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.

