.NET Developer

Qualification & Experience:
- Degree or Diploma with 4 to 6 years related experience.
Role/Responsibilities:New development:
- Provide estimates for application changes.
- Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.
- Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
- Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
- Assist in prioritisation and classification of defects to ensure that quality standards are met.
- Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
- Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.
- Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements.
- Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.