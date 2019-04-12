.NET Developer (SSIS)

Qualifications:Essential
- 3 Years IT Degree / Diploma
Experience:Essential
- 1-2 Years IT Software development experience
- Ms Office skills
- Application development using combinations of Visual Studio, SSIS (Server Integration Services), SSRS (Server Reporting Services), SQL, HTML, ASP.Net, C#.
- Databases – Design / access / build
Desirable
- Source control systems – e.g TFS
Knowledge:Essential
- Database Analysis
- Software Development LifeCycle (SDLC) Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment
Desirable
- Systems Analysis
Skills:Essential
- 1-2 Years Ability to code software in accordance with published standards and best practice guideline