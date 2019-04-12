.NET Developer (SSIS)

Qualifications:Essential

  • 3 Years IT Degree / Diploma

Experience:Essential

  • 1-2 Years IT Software development experience
  • Ms Office skills
  • Application development using combinations of Visual Studio, SSIS (Server Integration Services), SSRS (Server Reporting Services), SQL, HTML, ASP.Net, C#.
  • Databases – Design / access / build

Desirable

  • Source control systems – e.g TFS

Knowledge:Essential

  • Database Analysis
  • Software Development LifeCycle (SDLC) Solid track record in successful delivery in the BA environment

Desirable

  • Systems Analysis

Skills:Essential

  • 1-2 Years Ability to code software in accordance with published standards and best practice guideline

