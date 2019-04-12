P30 Pro set to be Hauwei’s best-selling phone in SA

First-week sales figures of the Huawei P30 Pro could indicate that the device will become Huawei’s most popular smartphone in South Africa.

The company has announced that, after just five days, sales of the Huawei P30 Pro showed a 244% increase compared to the number of Huawei P20 Pro devices sold during its launch week in mid-2018.

Sales of the Huawei P30 show a 44% increase on the number of Huawei P20 smartphones sold during its first week of sales.

Huawei’s share of the South African smartphone market has grown considerably over the past two years.

According to GfK, Huawei moved from the number three spot in 2017 to number two in 2018.