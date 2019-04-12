Senior Mobile Developer – 5+ years experience

About the Client:

Do you want to work for an innovative and creative company working with the latest computer vision and machine learning? Do you want to help resolve identity fraud on mobile platforms as well as create an easier way to prove your identity in the modern world? My client, an international and well renowned company is looking for a Mobile Developer to join their team to do this!

As their Senior Mobile Developer you will be:

Work with their American based engineering team to develop and improve their Android and iOS SDKs.

Ensure compatibility and responsiveness on the widest possible range of devices, from Androids running KitKat to Nougat and iPhones running iOS 9 to iOS 12

Lead development and distribution of their Mobile App in the Android Play store

Work with Senior Management to manage performance of the product across various channels

Develop instrumentation for testing, piloting and implementation

Work with their Pan-African Ops Team to ensure seamless SDK integrations with large enterprise partners, external APIs and databases.

Ensure continued high performance in partner apps

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

5+ years Android experience

1+ year iOS experience

Prior experience handling complex or custom SDK integrations

Prior experience with computer vision is a major plus

Experience in a high-growth team and/or startup experience

Entrepreneurial spirit, a willingness to speak up and speak the truth

An eye for design; a mindset for continuous improvement to achieve the best UX

Ability to communicate and prioritise effectively with remote teams across the globe

Benefits:

Flexible hours & remote working

Significant international travel opportunities

Work on something that has real meaning to the world

Experience delivering products and solutions across African continent

Health insurance

