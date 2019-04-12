Senior VB.Net Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic, growing company in asset management is looking for a Senior VB.Net Developer to join their team. Successful incumbent will work on their existing Investment Administration Software Solution in an AGILE team as well as being exposed to the full SDLC in a Microsoft development environment.

DUTIES:

Developing system add-ons and new features.

System maintenance and support.

Unit test development and maintenance.

Technical spec development and review.

Mentoring junior and intermediate developers.

Database design and development.

Software release preparation.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications and Experience:

University Degree in the following fields: Information Technology, Information Systems, Informatics or similar

At least 6 Years development experience.

Exposure to Investment Back Office Administration is an advantage.

6 + years working experience in C# and VB.NET.

6 + years working experience in MS SQL Server (T-SQL, Stored Procedures, SQL Views and Triggers).

6 + years working experience in desktop application development.

2 + years working experience in WPF / XAML  Basic understanding of ADO.NET.

Working knowledge of WCF.

Basic understanding of N-Tier architecture.

ATTRIBUTES:

Good communication skills

Good documentation skills

Strong analytical skills

Self – motivated with a desire to learn

Team player

Innovative problem solver

