ENVIRONMENT:
If you thrive on the challenge of working on multiple projects, then a fast-growing retail concern wants you as their next Systems Analyst. Your core role will be to interpret and transform business requirements into well-defined system solutions and specifications, ensure exceptional system performance and quality. You will require a 3-year IT tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, have strong XML, SQL, relational database knowledge & the application of the SDLC. Any knowledge of Supply Chain will prove beneficial.
DUTIES:
- Collaborate with all key stakeholders including business project teams, partners, development teams and ITS, to understand business requirements.
- Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/ processes into a system design.
- Interpret business requirements / Business Requirement Definitions/Specifications into System Requirement Specifications.
- Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes and evaluate and design system enhancements.
- Give input to business requirement specifications.
- Develop and maintain System Requirement Specifications and test documentation.
- Manage the development of the system and its components.
- Quality assure development and develop system test plans for the system and integration testing.
- Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.
- Design, document and test interfaces with other systems.
- Perform quality assurance, regression and systems integration testing and
