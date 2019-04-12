ENVIRONMENT: If you thrive on the challenge of working on multiple projects, then a fast-growing retail concern wants you as their next Systems Analyst. Your core role will be to interpret and transform business requirements into well-defined system solutions and specifications, ensure exceptional system performance and quality. You will require a 3-year IT tertiary qualification, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, have strong XML, SQL, relational database knowledge & the application of the SDLC. Any knowledge of Supply Chain will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Collaborate with all key stakeholders including business project teams, partners, development teams and ITS, to understand business requirements.

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business/user requirements/ processes into a system design.

Interpret business requirements / Business Requirement Definitions/Specifications into System Requirement Specifications.

Analyse existing system and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes and evaluate and design system enhancements.

Give input to business requirement specifications.

Develop and maintain System Requirement Specifications and test documentation.

Manage the development of the system and its components.

Quality assure development and develop system test plans for the system and integration testing.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design, document and test interfaces with other systems.

Perform quality assurance, regression and systems integration testing and