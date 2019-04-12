Westcon-Comstor sets up Johannesburg Shared Services Centre

Westcon-Comstor has completed a recruitment roll-out of a Johannesburg Shared Services Centre (JSSC), with the focus on creating substantial job opportunities.

Deployed in skilled, international roles, the Midrand-based shared service centre, now employs finance staff supporting Westcon-Comstor subsidiaries throughout Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Throughout the recruitment process, the JSSC has aligned with Westcon-Comstor SA objectives around Corporate Social Investment, Skills Development and Equal Opportunities for previously disadvantaged individuals.

The creation of a JSSC has enabled Westcon-Comstor to contribute to achieving important aspects of its broader B-BBEE strategic objectives.

“The creation and growth of the JSSC is an important next step in the company’s global strategy to deliver excellence in internal and external processes,” says Rakesh Parbhoo, CEO at Westcon-Comstor Sub-Saharan Africa.

“This has created the platform for us to enhance new levels of innovation that are so central to our DNA. It has also paved the way for our business to make a strong statement of intent about social upliftment and the empowerment of previously disadvantaged people – through job creation, skills and knowledge transfer.”

A large majority of the appointments were unemployed youth and graduates seeking employment in the finance area.

Parbhoo adds: “Looking ahead, the JSSC will continue to act as an incubation hub for skills upliftment and job creation as we strive to unlock the true potential of every person – with the goal of helping employees thrive throughout the business whilst enhancing our customer and vendor experience.”