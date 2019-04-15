Acer debuts Predator Helios 700 notebook

Acer has unveiled two new Predator Helios Windows 10 gaming notebooks.

The all-new Predator Helios 700 includes a HyperDrift keyboard that slides forward, allowing increased airflow directly through the top of the notebook.

The redesigned Predator Helios 300 includes a sleek modern look and is powered by either up to a NVidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design, or the latest GeForce GTX GPUs. It’s well-suited for task-heavy computing, as its high-end hardware provides the performance needed for gaming, streaming, and video and photo editing.

“Continuing to deliver best-in-class performance, gamers can look to Acer’s Predator Helios line for powerful and affordable gaming notebooks,” says James Lin, GM: notebooks, IT product business at Acer. “They are innovative, future-proof and reliable thanks to advanced thermal technologies that keep them cool during intense gaming sessions.

Predator Helios 700

The Predator Helios 700 notebook includes a 9th Gen Intel(r) CoreTM i9 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 or 2070 GPU, up to 64Gb of DDR4 memory, and Killer DoubleShot Pro with Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650 and E3000.

It boasts a 17-inch 144Hz FHD IPS display with 3ms response time and NVidia G-SYNC technology, five speakers and a subwoofer.

The HyperDrift keyboard is part of the notebook’s thermal architecture, which consists of two of Acer’s custom-engineered 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans, five copper heat pipes, a vapor chamber and Acer CoolBoost Technology. By sliding the keyboard forward, two additional air intakes are uncovered above the keyboard and below the display.

The keyboard also features per-key RGB lighting, anti-ghosting and MagForce WASD keys. The MagForce Keys use analogue-like linear switches that trigger actuation immediately upon the initial press, and increase up to 100 percent to give players more control over precise movements in the game. A Precision Touchpad is outlined with blue lighting and features two discrete mouse buttons below the pad.

A Turbo hotkey quickly engages overclocking while the new PredatorSense hotkey provides immediate access to CPU and GPU temperatures, fan control, RGB lighting, and more. Per-key RGB lighting also enhances online gaming with Predator RGB Assault-League of Legends (LoL) by tying in the keyboard’s lighting to the action on the screen while battling in LoL.

Predator Helios 300

The Predator Helios 300 gaming notebook features a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design supported by a Turbo key for one-punch overclocking and Killer DoubleShot Pro. It also has up to 32Gb of DDR4 2666MHz memory and up to two PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 plus a hard drive.

Featuring a 144Hz display, the new Helios 300’s 15,6-inch or 17,3-inch Full HD IPS display is framed by a narrow border and includes 3ms overdrive response times.

Keeping the temperature low is a dual-fan cooling system that includes one of Acer’s 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D Fans. The new 0.1mm-thin fan blades include a serrated edge, winglets along the top and bottom, as well as a curved fin along the inner portion of each blade. This results in up to a 45% improvement in airflow. This is coupled with strategically placed intake and exhaust vents and Acer CoolBoost technology.

The device includes a new keyboard featuring distinctive Predator fonts and 4-zone RGB lighting. Usability and functionality are improved with new PredatorSense and Turbo hotkeys, an enlarged spacebar, and concave-shaped, highlighted WASD keys, arrow keys, and hotkeys.