Business Analyst

Role: Senior Business Analyst

Experience Level 5 to 8 years

Job Location: Cape town, South Africa

Business Requirements:

Works with internal stake holders like sales and marketing to identify the business requirements and the expected outcome. Works with and alongside analytics team by suggesting other ways of analysis. Analyses business scenarios that are meaningful and which have an impact on critical business processes and/or decisions.

Analysis:

Works with stake holders to solve analytics problems and documents results and methodologies. Works in iterative processes and validates findings. Validates analysis by comparing appropriate samples.

Qualification and Assurance:

Uses the expected qualification and assurance of the information to quantify the accuracy metrics of the analysis.

Metrics:

Provides business metrics for the overall project to show improvements (contribution to the improvement should be monitored initially and over multiple iterations).

Demonstrates the following Business Analyst qualities: clarity, accuracy, precision, relevance, depth, breadth, logic, significance, and fairness.

Measurement Criteria & Business Impact (For New Position):

How can you prove that the new position will add value to the organization – Measurement in terms of cost, time, quantity, quality, organization goals, etc.

