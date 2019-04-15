Business Intelligence (BI) Developer

Position Purpose:Responsible for providing daily, weekly and monthly MIS reports. Duties include compiling and presenting divisional and functional reports, data trend and analysis. Ensures month end runs are accurate and timeous, support clients with regard to ad-hoc reports and queries. The incumbent has a complete and clear understanding of the database. Responsibilities include the coordination and management of changes to the MIS database, the streamlining of MIS reports and process across the business.Qualification & Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 2 to 4 years’ related experience

Role/Responsibilities:Efficiency and Effectiveness

Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations

Design and develop web based data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and information portals using Qlikview, sourcing data mainly from Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses

Design and develop client applications for business user decision support

Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies

Re – engineer and optimise existing data sourcing routines

Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed into Qlikview models is accurate and reliable

Work with Business Analysts to ensure that the technical delivery is in line with the business requirements

Innovation

Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money

Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources

Analysis

Break complex problems down into manageable components and reduce dependencies between components by implementing interfaces

Compile accurate system technical documentation to address the requirements

Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done

Understand dimensional modelling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem.

Testing

Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly

Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated

Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts

Skills:

MIS database

MIS reports

Data trends and analysis

Data governance

