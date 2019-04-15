Business Intelligence (BI) Developer

Position Purpose:Responsible for providing daily, weekly and monthly MIS reports. Duties include compiling and presenting divisional and functional reports, data trend and analysis. Ensures month end runs are accurate and timeous, support clients with regard to ad-hoc reports and queries. The incumbent has a complete and clear understanding of the database. Responsibilities include the coordination and management of changes to the MIS database, the streamlining of MIS reports and process across the business.Qualification & Experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum 2 to 4 years’ related experience
Role/Responsibilities:Efficiency and Effectiveness
- Create accurate and complete source to target data mappings, including all translations
- Design and develop web based data exploitation systems to deliver information to business users, e.g. dashboards and information portals using Qlikview, sourcing data mainly from Microsoft SQL databases and data warehouses
- Design and develop client applications for business user decision support
- Design and develop efficient high volume data load strategies
- Re – engineer and optimise existing data sourcing routines
- Design and develop mechanisms to ensure that data loaded and transformed into Qlikview models is accurate and reliable
- Work with Business Analysts to ensure that the technical delivery is in line with the business requirements
Innovation
- Find innovative solutions to solve business problems that will save the business time and money
- Ability to troubleshoot technical problems with beta and new release software, and research possible solutions using the internet and other available resources
Analysis
- Break complex problems down into manageable components and reduce dependencies between components by implementing interfaces
- Compile accurate system technical documentation to address the requirements
- Understand the steps required to deliver the functionality and create reliable estimates for the work to be done
- Understand dimensional modelling techniques so as to be able to differentiate between available alternatives and which are best suited to the current problem.
Testing
- Take responsibility for testing own deliverables by understanding the permutations and combinations that are required to test the work thoroughly
- Conduct systems integration testing by understanding the flow of data between system components and where data is transformed and/or translated
- Prove the accuracy of own work delivered by writing own test scripts
Skills:
- MIS database
- MIS reports
- Data trends and analysis
- Data governance
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.