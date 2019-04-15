Development Team Lead

– We are looking for a dynamic Development Team lead to manage the Microsoft Tech stack dev team based in Port Elizabeth. We are looking for a self-starting individual who can plan and accomplish deliverables. Your duties will revolve around managing development resources to achieve planned work packages and engaging with BA’s to deliver solutions to client challenges. You will be involved in planning and spec sessions as well as improvement of our internal technical processes and procedures. To be successful in this role, you need extensive Development knowledge and understand business requirements as well as the drive to get things done right.

– Contribute to application design and technical documentation

– Provide technical guidance to the team

– Manage software development to specification & timelines

– Maintain and improve existing solutions

– Ensure software is developed to quality standards

– Maintain development SOPs

– Execute technical investigations

– High level of analytical & problem-solving skills

– Possess exceptional verbal and written communication skills

– Exceptional Development Experience (C#, ASP.NET, MVC, Azure)

– A passion for solving complex business problems

– Logical out of the box thinker

Learn more/Apply for this position