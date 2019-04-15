iOS Lead Developer –

Job Title – Senior iOS Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Cape Town

About the Client:

Are you a Swift or Objective_C guru? Do you know the intricacies of iOS inside and out? I am looking for a self-driven, highly motivated individual to head my clients mobile development team. An award winning SME with a fast growing product, recently recognised as being at the leading edge of design thinking and execution could be the perfect place for you! Everything they build is developed entirely in-house using Python, React, lnfluxDB, and AWS Kinesis and other technologies. These guys really are a full stack company, with a great set of technical challenges to work on.

As their Senior iOS Developer:

To start with, you will be building our network performance assurance SDK to be used by third parties in their apps. This SDK will run network performance and other related tests and feed this data to our backend systems. You will also be developing the first consumer of this SDK in the form of an iOS app that will analyse Wi-Fi environments and display metrics to the user

Skills:

Essential Qualifications / Skills:

4+ years experience developing iOS

Excellent knowledge and experience in developing for iOS

Proficient with Swift (preferable) and Cocoa Touch

Experience with offline storage and threading

Familiar with RESTful APIs to connect to backend systems

Experienced with source control systems (git/GitHub)

Knowledge of low-level C-based libraries is preferred

Beneficial

Understanding of React (or other frontend SPA frameworks/libraries/concepts)

Strong sense of interaction and visual design

Experience with build tools (Webpack, Grunt, Gulp)

Good understanding of git or other version control software

A passion for testing and creating stable software

Knowledge of devops and deployment tools

Proficiency with Linux and the command line

Experience in developing apps on iOS, Android, or hybrid

Benefits:

Excitement and growth of a startup with the resources and security of a Fortune 100 company

Full-time position

Competitive salary

Great benefits

Exposure to latest & greatest technologies

Opportunity to help shape the product

Growth and global scope

