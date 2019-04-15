MTN introduces Bundle Bonanza promo

From tomorrow (16 April 2019), new MTN prepaid customers will now receive integrated bundles when they recharge with R20 or more.

The R20 recharge will unlock the free benefit of 50MB of data bundles, 50 all-net minutes and 50 free SMSs. This will be available to customers within first seven days.

From day eight every time a prepaid customer buys a voice , data or integrated bundle using the recharge channels, such as *136*2# USSD string, MyMTN App, www.mtn.co.za, logical vouchers,

M-Charge etc, will be rewarded with an extra bundle as part of the price plan promotion. This means, when a customer purchases a data bundles, they will receive a voice bundle, while customers purchasing data bundles will receive voice bundles and those who buy integrated bundles will receive the equivalent integrated bundle with similar validity periods.

The new customers will be charged a rate of R0.99c per minute, Out of Bundle (OOB) rate of R0.29c and R0.50c per SMS.

“In a tough economic climate, we want to keep adding value for our customers, helping ease the pressure on their pockets, while also rewarding them for their loyalty to MTN. We have made significant investments in our network to deliver the best coverage and speeds in the country and this added value will help keep our customers on our world-class network, connected to their work, home, communities and families,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, executive for corporate affairs at MTN South Africa.

MTN Bundle Bonanza is available to all new prepaid customers, and those who have ported to the MTN network or migrated to prepaid from a contract and hybrid packages from tomorrow (16 April 2019).