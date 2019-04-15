.NET Developer

Position Purpose:Working mainly within Netcentric Application Environment designs, codes, tests, debugs and corrects programs in development in netcentric (Internet, intranet, extranet) environments. May also provide support and maintenance of computer systems. produces complex program specifications and implements system enhancements. Works within a strict framework of programming standards and may give input into programming standards and applies Web and Embedded Technologies. Delivering results with IT development language and types such as .Net and C#.Qualification & Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum 3 years’ working experience with demonstrated skills in Microsoft .Net

Solid expertise of developing in C# and SQL

Solid experience working in a multi-threaded environment (Essential)

In-depth knowledge of relational databases (SQL Server

Role/Responsibilities:

Develop business solutions using application technologies

Hands-on implementation, configuring and supporting solutions

Analyze user requirements, develop and extend functionality of SEB systems

Write code to support new and existing systems

Interact with users to gather requirements

Maintain and debug existing code

Work off a specification to implement a solution that is part of a bigger solution

Perform regression testing and code refactoring

Skills:

Strong analysis and design skills

Ability to translate basic business requirements into system solutions

Excellent problem solving and troubleshooting abilities

Good coding standards

Ability to work both independently and within a team to deliver a solution

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position